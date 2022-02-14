Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 541,859 shares.The stock last traded at $22.13 and had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,156 shares of company stock worth $1,025,630. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

