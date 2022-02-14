GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $19.99 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.
Corcept Therapeutics Profile
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
