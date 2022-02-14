GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 28,997 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amyris by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Amyris by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

AMRS stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

