GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $395,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of M. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

