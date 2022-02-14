GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $437,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,283,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,560,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,172 shares of company stock worth $63,269,962. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB stock opened at $427.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

