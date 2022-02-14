GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 2.78. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.