GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,840 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,082,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 35.2% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 131,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $222.17 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

