Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,598 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $180.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

