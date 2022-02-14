Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 80.9% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $79.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

