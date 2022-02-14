Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 13,981 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,087 shares of company stock worth $23,131,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.