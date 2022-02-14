Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.