Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

