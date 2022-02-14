Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 90,249 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,249 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 770,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -401.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.