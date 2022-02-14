Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 940 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

