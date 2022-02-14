GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $117.22 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $117.22 million and $11.29 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,986,627 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

