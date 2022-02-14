GXO Logistics (GXO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GXO stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37.
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.