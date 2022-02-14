GXO Logistics (GXO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GXO Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.