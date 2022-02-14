Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,259 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.54% of Hancock Whitney worth $22,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.