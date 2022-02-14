Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$149 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.68 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.400 EPS.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.37 million, a PE ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

