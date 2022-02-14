Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 325,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.
HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.76 and a beta of 0.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
