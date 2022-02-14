Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 325,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.76 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,985 shares of company stock worth $2,165,639. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

