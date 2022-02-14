Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28. 385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

