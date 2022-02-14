Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28. 385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.
The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
