Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

This table compares Greenidge Generation and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A IBEX 2.09% 23.52% 6.66%

This table compares Greenidge Generation and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 6.67 -$3.29 million N/A N/A IBEX $443.66 million 0.55 $2.85 million $0.49 27.06

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenidge Generation and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.03%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than IBEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Dresden, NY.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.