Head to Head Analysis: Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) vs. Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com N/A 2,993.27% 9.50%

Taoping has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taoping and Lottery.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $11.06 million 1.69 -$17.69 million N/A N/A Lottery.com N/A N/A -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Lottery.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taoping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taoping and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lottery.com has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.94%. Given Lottery.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Taoping.

Summary

Lottery.com beats Taoping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc. provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

