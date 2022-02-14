Head-To-Head Comparison: Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evelo Biosciences and IntelGenx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 461.97%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and IntelGenx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$93.67 million ($2.39) -1.63 IntelGenx Technologies $1.54 million 31.28 -$7.04 million ($0.07) -4.57

IntelGenx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and IntelGenx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -229.65% -97.05% IntelGenx Technologies -422.23% -383.72% -49.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

