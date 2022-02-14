HEROcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $34,919.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $34,919.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

