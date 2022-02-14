Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.70.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.