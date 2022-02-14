Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.