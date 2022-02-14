HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Up 95.7% in January

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth $309,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 3,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,076. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

