HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

