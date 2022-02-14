HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bill.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. upped their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Bill.com stock opened at $236.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,107 shares of company stock worth $114,614,501. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

