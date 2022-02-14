HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,582,000 after purchasing an additional 513,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,862 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

