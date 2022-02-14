HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $120.92 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

