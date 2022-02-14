HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,870 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Scorpio Tankers worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE:STNG opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $909.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.