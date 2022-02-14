HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,802 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $79.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.21. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

