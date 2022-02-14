Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Hilton Worldwide worth $117,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 347,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $149.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.23 and a beta of 1.27.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.