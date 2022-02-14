Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSX. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.12) to GBX 1,045 ($14.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.04) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.08) to GBX 1,027 ($13.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,029.50 ($13.92).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 975 ($13.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.50. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 913.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 887.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

