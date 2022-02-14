Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock remained flat at $$53.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 47 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $68.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.83.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

