Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 140.1% in January

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the January 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of HTHIY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.16. 16,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,059. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $130.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

