Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

