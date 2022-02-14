Honest Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $346,934.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.36 or 0.06788826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.96 or 0.99746060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047851 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.