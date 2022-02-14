Hoo Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.46 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $96.01 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.10 or 0.06807708 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.48 or 1.00217094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.