Horace Shepard Boone Buys 551,000 Shares of YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Stock

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Horace Shepard Boone acquired 551,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$74,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,355,940.

Shares of YANGAROO stock opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 million and a PE ratio of -33.75. YANGAROO Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, an end-to-end technology solution that provides an integrated workflow based digital distribution and data management solutions.

