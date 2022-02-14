Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $436.24 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

