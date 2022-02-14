Horizon Investments LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

NSC stock opened at $267.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.30 and a 200-day moving average of $271.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

