Horizon Investments LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $270,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,481,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $160.21 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

