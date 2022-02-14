Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.