Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $378.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.69. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

