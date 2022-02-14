Horizon Investments LLC Sells 262 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $133.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,136. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

