HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.33 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

