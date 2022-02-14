Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 13,398 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.