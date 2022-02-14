Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

