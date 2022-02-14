Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

